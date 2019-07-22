BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A dispute between neighbors has a 69-year-old Kent County man behind bars, accused of walking into a woman’s home and zapping her with an electronic stun gun.

Hendrik J. Bouma is facing four charges, including home invasion and assault.

The incident happened July 7th at Maplewood Mobile Home Park, located off of South Division Avenue south of M-6 in Byron Township.

“There was a disagreement between the pair that escalated,’’ said Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon. “They apparently knew each other and had contact in the past.’’

Bouma, who lives across the street from the woman, followed her into her trailer, “shutting the door behind him,’’ deputy Melissa Gokey wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

He began assaulting the woman, “using the weapon as well as holding her down and not letting her go,’’ Gokey wrote. The woman grabbed a broom handle, “which she used as a weapon to strike Hendrik in order to get away.’’

Deputies searched Bouma’s trailer on Inca Drive SW and found a stun gun flashlight with the word “police’’ printed on it, court records show.

The most serious charge, first-degree home invasion, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Bouma appeared in 63rd District Court on Monday, July 22 for a probable cause hearing. He is scheduled to be back in court next week to hear the evidence against him.

Bouma has several prior convictions, most recently for aggravated stalking in Kentwood.

A woman reported that Bouma was in his vehicle, using binoculars to spy on her as she worked at a health facility on Radcliff Avenue SE. He had been the subject of a personal protection order “which he was in clear violation of,’’ according to court records.

The incident occurred in July of 2016. A Kent County judge put Bouma on probation for five years. Other convictions include obtaining money under false pretenses and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon.

He remains in the Kent County Jail on a $80,000 bond.

