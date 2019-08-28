A woman who was sentenced to jail for biting off a chunk of her boyfriend’s tongue during a 2016 fight had her conviction overturned by the state Court of Appeals.

A Kent County jury found Desirea M. Glatfelter guilty of aggravated domestic violence for the assault, which the victim described as “something out of a horror film.’’

In a 14-page ruling, the Court of Appeals this week overturned the conviction “because of ineffective assistance of counsel.’’ The three-judge panel remanded the case back to Kent County for a new trial.

Whether a new trial will take place remains to be seen. Glatfelter has already served the sentence handed down following her conviction in July of 2017. She was discharged from the Kent County Jail last year.

“I can’t believe I actually went through getting a piece of my tongue bitten out of my mouth,’’ the victim, Aaron D. Hollowell, said after Glatfelter was sentenced to a year in jail. “When you look at the pictures, it turns my stomach. I don’t even know how you could do that to somebody.’’

Defense attorney Judith Baxter said Glatfelter was the victim. The mother of three has been “battered and bruised’’ by the criminal justice system, Baxter told the court two years ago.

Glatfelter said she did not intend to severe Hollowell’s tongue when she bit down in the kitchen of her home on Fremont Avenue NW the evening of Nov. 15, 2016.

She said she feared a sexual assault and acted in self-defense. Prosecutors say there was no assault, the force was excessive and Glatfelter’s intent clear.

Glatfelter was originally charged with mayhem, a 10-year felony. The rarely-used charge covers malicious intent to maim or disfigure the tongue, eye, ear, nose and lip. It also covers cutting of or disabling a “limb, organ or member.’’

Jurors cleared her of that offense and instead convicted Glatfelter of the less serious one-year misdemeanor.

In her appeal, Glatfelter argued that her attorney failed to object to the admission of police body camera footage and failed to provide mandatory pretrial notice for calling an expert witness, “which impacted the outcome of her trial.’’

Justices agreed. Admission of the body camera video “likely caused the jury to decide defendant’s guilt on an improper basis,’’ justices wrote.

Justices also said Glatfelter’s lawyer failed to timely disclose experts. “The proposed expert witness testimony could have enabled counsel to argue to the jury how victims of domestic violence act counterintuitively in some circumstances, a particularly important component of (Glatfelter’s) theory of defense.’’

“But for defendant’s trial counsel’s defective performance, a high probability exists that the outcome in this case would have been different,’’ justices wrote.

