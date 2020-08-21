Woman who ‘drinks too much’ sentenced for disruptive acts on airliner

The mid-December disturbance aboard an Allegiant Airlines flight to Grand Rapids came shortly after Amy Jo-Manshum John left a Florida detox facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman with a history of alcohol abuse has been ordered to enter a treatment facility in lieu of prion for “disruptive, unruly and disobedient’’ behavior on a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Rapids.

The Dec. 14 incident occurred just after Amy Jo-Manshum John left a Florida rehabilitation center after running out of insurance money for her treatment.

Her problems with alcohol continue. The Grand Rapids woman faces a new round of charges for an impaired driving arrest last month.

“Of key concern to the government is not just that Ms. John drinks too much, but rather that when intoxicated, Ms. John has a track record of aggressive behavior and hostility to others,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay M. West wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

“Another troubling aspect of Ms. John’s relationship with alcohol is her record of driving while intoxicated,’’ he added.

John was charged this week with operating while impaired – second offense, for a July 3 incident in Grand Rapids. She’s also charged with refusing a preliminary breath test and having no proof of insurance. John has a separate case pending for driving with open intoxicants.

“Her entire criminal history relates directly or indirectly to her addiction issues,’’ federal defense attorney James Stevenson Fisher wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “The best way to protect the community from further harm is to place Ms. John in a long-term facility where she can obtain appropriate medical and mental health treatment.’’

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced John this week to four months in federal prison to be followed by two years on supervised release. In lieu of prison, John must participate in a residential substance abuse treatment program for up to 90 days.

She pleaded guilty in May to interference with flight crew members and attendants. The felony offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Prior to the Dec. 14 incident aboard an Allegiant Airlines flight, John left a Florida rehab facility after a five-week detoxification period, court records show.

John obtained alcohol on her way to the airport and “also drank several alcoholic beverages while waiting to board her flight, all of which she drank quickly before boarding her flight,’’ court records show.

Her conduct during the flight to Grand Rapids was inspired by John’s “anxiety and intense alcoholism,’’ her attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

She tried to strike a flight attendant and was “disruptive, unruly and disobedient,'' federal court documents show.

According to an indictment filed earlier this year, John swung her arm twice at a flight attendant “to strike her.’’

She then “knowingly intimidated’’ three other flight attendants. “Specifically, while the flight was in progress, defendant was disruptive, unruly and disobedient,’’ the indictment states.

After the nonstop flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport landed about 5:35 p.m. in Grand Rapids, John was met by airport police.

