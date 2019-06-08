AMERICUS, Ga. — Police have confirmed they are investigating a case involving a woman’s viral rant revealing she is HIV positive and listing off the names of men she claims to have given it to.

The woman in the video was identified by Americus Police as Brandi Yakeima Lasiter.

UPDATE: Woman who made viral video telling people she gave them HIV now says she doesn't have it

The department said it got several tips about the video on Friday. According to police, one of the men named in the video filed a complaint of “harassing communications” against Lasiter.

“Motherf****** play with me, I told ya, I’m a evil motherf*****,” Lasiter says in the video. “I’m evil as hell. I get real nasty and evil. Yeah.”

They cited Georgia Code 16-5-60, saying it is illegal to knowingly attempt to transmit HIV.

The code makes it a felony and allows for as many as 20 years in prison if a person who knows they are infected with HIV, “knowingly engages in sexual intercourse or submits to any sexual act … and the HIV infected person does not disclose to the other person the fact of that infected person’s being an HIV infected person prior to that intercourse or sexual act.”

In this roughly one minute video, Lasiter not only lists the men she allegedly infected but also names the wives and girlfriends of the affected. She goes on to brag about revenge and wanting to watch the men suffer.

"I always get the last laugh," she said. "I'm going to watch y'all die."

11Alive spoke with Major Herman Lamar with the Americus Police Department. He said they are still in the process of investigating the claims she made.

"On Friday, we received several forwarded links to the video," he said.

The original Facebook post has been taken down - but the viral video still lives on Youtube.

Major Lamar said part of the investigation will be to determine if Lasiter has HIV. If she does and knowingly infected others, she'll face serious charges. Even if it ends up being a hoax, she'll still likely face lesser charges.

"It is quite alarming to anyone in any community and we asked everyone to - if you are going to engage in risky behavior - to also practice safe sex," Lamar said.

RELATED: Massive spike in HIV funding comes to Georgia. One man says getting care here is already a problem

Police said she's currently being questioned but wouldn't say if she's been arrested.

According to HIV.gov, one in seven people infected with HIV don't know they have it. AIDSVu reports that roughly 51,000 people in Georgia are living with HIV based on 2016. That's about 602 people per 100,000.

MORE HEADLINES

Atlanta politician shares, deletes list of 'active gangs' that included rap groups

Texas homeowner shoots wife of HOA president over unpaid dues, police say

Octopus bites woman on the face: 'I put it on my face and said 'take my picture''