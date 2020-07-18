x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

crime

Wrong turn into the UP leads to 3 1/2-year prison sentence for Canadian man

Mahmoudikanesbi admits that he was trying to transport 220 pounds of opium paste.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — A Canadian man who said he took a wrong turn into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for transporting opium paste possibly worth millions of dollars. 

The man's name is Abdolnasser Mahmoudikanesbi, a resident of Gatineau, Quebec. 

He admits that he was trying to transport 220 pounds of opium paste.

He says he got confused on a journey to western Canada and ended up on the bridge connecting Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. 

His defense attorneys says his client felt “trapped” into carrying out a drug deal. 

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.