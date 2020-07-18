Wrong turn into the UP leads to 3 1/2-year prison sentence for Canadian man

Mahmoudikanesbi admits that he was trying to transport 220 pounds of opium paste.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — A Canadian man who said he took a wrong turn into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison for transporting opium paste possibly worth millions of dollars.

The man's name is Abdolnasser Mahmoudikanesbi, a resident of Gatineau, Quebec.

He admits that he was trying to transport 220 pounds of opium paste.

He says he got confused on a journey to western Canada and ended up on the bridge connecting Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

His defense attorneys says his client felt “trapped” into carrying out a drug deal.

