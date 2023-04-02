Wrong-way driver crashes into Ottawa Co. police car

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says the driver has been charged.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Norton Shores woman was taken into Grand Haven Department of Public Safety's custody after crashing into a police car.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Department was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on US-31 over the Grand Haven Drawbridge at 3:40am. Grand Haven Public Safety reported the car after seeing it traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven City.

Ottawa County Police say a deputy pulled into the median on US-31 in order to stop the driver, but the car veered into the parked cruiser and collided with it. The car eventually stopped in the middle of the southbound lanes.

The driver of the car is now facing traffic charges related to the incident. The driver and the deputy were both uninjured, and no other vehicles or passengers were involved.