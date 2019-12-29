WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating after responding to the scene of a car on fire Saturday.

Police say the vehicle was not occupied at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries.

However, Lt. Eric Wiler with Wyoming police said they are investigating the fire as arson. The suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man who was driving a red car.

Investigators do not know at this time what was used to start the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

