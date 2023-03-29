Wyoming PD release suspect sketch in murder of 18-year-old

Kane Coronado was 18 when he was shot and killed riding his bike in the area of Indian Mounds Drive on Nov. 1, 2022.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is requesting additional assistance from the public related to the death of an 18-year-old.

Kane Coronado, 18, was shot and killed while riding his bike in the area of Indian Mounds Drive on Nov. 1, 2022.

Investigators are interested in talking to anyone who have have information on the suspect, who was last seen driving a gray, older model four-door car with minor damage. Authorities say they believe the suspect may have sold the car after the November crime took place.

A witness described the suspect as a 30-year-old white man. He had a thin, light gray colored beard and was wearing a beany or stocking cap. The witness also recalled the suspect having a thin build and wearing "scruffy" clothes.

The sketch of the suspect can be seen below.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the possible identity of the person depicted in the sketch is asked to contact Detective April Kroschel at 616-257-9747 or Detective Mitch Veldman at 616- 530-7347.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

