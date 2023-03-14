Wyoming man arrested, charged for January Brann's stabbing

A 55-year-old Wyoming man has been arrested for stabbing a 34-year-old man multiple times at a Brann's in January.

Jesse Simmons, 55, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon after the Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say the incident happened about 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on South Division Avenue in Wyoming.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed several times after an altercation inside of the restaurant.

Police detained a suspect after the stabbing for questioning but no charges were filed until the incident was investigated by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he had to undergo surgery.

The victim survived his injuries.

