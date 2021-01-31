Man dies of gunshot wound in Wyoming

Police said they were responding to reports of an injured person in a car.

WYOMING, Mich. — Early Sunday morning, a man in Wyoming was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to reports of an injured person in a vehicle on 36th Street between Boone and Groveland Avenues. When they arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old man dead in his car with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released the name of the deceased at this time.

There are no suspects in custody. Wyoming Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

We will update this story as more information is released.

