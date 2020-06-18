Teen behavioral center in Kalamazoo loses license after death of 16-year-old

Staff at Lakeside Academy was trying to restrain the 16-year-old student just before he lost consciousness.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo facility for teenagers with behavioral problems has lost its contract with the state and its license to operate.

Thursday’s termination of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ contract with Lakeside Academy comes after the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick.

While being restrained by Lakeside Academy staff members on April 29, Frederick lost consciousness and was found in cardiac arrest by authorities. Paramedics were able to revive his pulse and take him to the hospital, but the teen died on May 1.

An investigation found 10 licensing violations.

Lakeside Academy, located at 3921 Oakland Drive, provided residence and treatment programs for adolescent sexual offenders. The facility offered educational resources, as well as work and volunteer opportunities, medical and dental care.

