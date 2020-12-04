WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in connection with an armed robbery.

Police said around 1:20 p.m. they responded to an armed robbery at 36th Street SW near Byron Center Avenue. Investigators learned the suspects were at an apartment on 36th Street SW and were possibly armed.

Wyoming's tactical unit was called in to serve a search warrant, and four suspects were taken into custody without incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

The area of 36th Street SW and Byron Center Avenue was closed for about three hours to contain the scene. It was reopened to traffic after 5 p.m.

