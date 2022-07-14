Wyoming Police: Driver shot in leg while on southbound US 131 at 28th Street

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities said this incident does not appear to be a random act.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 30-year-old man driving on US 131 was shot in the leg Wednesday night.

The Wyoming Police Department said the victim was driving southbound on US 131 between Burton and 28th Street when he was struck by gunfire. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

He told police at the time he was the only one in the car at the time of the shooting.

Beyond that, police said the victim wasn't able to relay more information to responding officers.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities said this incident does not appear to be a random act.

