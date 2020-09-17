Wyoming police look for vehicle linked to shooting that killed two young men

Of the four homicide victims who died from gunfire in Wyoming this year, two were only 16 years old, police say.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon killing two people, bringing the number of homicide victims who've died from gunfire in Wyoming this year to four.

Most troubling, Wyoming police say, are the ages of those killed. Two of the victims were just 16 years old.

“When a young person passes away it’s extremely tragic, no matter what the circumstances,’’ said Kim Koster, director of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. “We are dedicated to finding those responsible.’’

Police have released a photo of the vehicle involved. It is described as a dark 2010-11 GMC Acadia four-door.

Several people were in the vehicle when shots were fired from a rear passenger-side window, Koster said.

Witnesses reported hearing five shots at the corner of South Division Avenue and Wilbur Street about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Two people on the sidewalk were struck by gunfire. A 16-year-old died at the scene; a 20-year-old was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital.

Koster said the vehicle involved was last seen heading east on Wilbur towards Jefferson Avenue SE.

“And there were several people inside the vehicle, we’re told,’’ Koster said.

Investigators are asking people who live and work in the area to provide any surveillance video they may have of the incident or of the getaway vehicle.

“Again, we just appreciate the public being willing to provide that information to us,’’ Koster said. “And to the businesses as well.’’

This year, Wyoming has recorded four homicides caused by gunfire.

The first deadly shooting occurred Jan. 19 on Curtis Drive just west of Clyde Park Avenue SW. The victim, 23-year-old Medardo David Ibuado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wyoming officers in early June responded to a double-shooting on Colrain Street near Michael Avenue SW. A 21-year-old and a 16-year-old were wounded.

The older of the two survived. Koster said Izayah Patterson, 16, died from his injuries on Aug. 14. That investigation remains open.

Police are withholding the names of the two killed on Wednesday, Sept. 16 until all next-of-kin have been notified.

The killings come a week after Wyoming Police announced stepped-up patrols to address recent gunfire and property crimes in the city.

“We have seen quite an increase in shots fired this year compared to last year,’’ Koster said. “As well as the burglaries of some of our cell phone stores and other businesses.’’

An electronic sign board on 28th Street SW flashes the message: “Police Patrols. High Visibility.’’

“It’s not a secret,’’ she said. “We want everyone to know that we’re out there.’’

The deadly shootings on Wednesday, Koster said, is not just a concern for Wyoming residents.

“This is a community problem, but it doesn’t stop at our borders,’’ she said. “Everyone needs to come to the table and try to figure this out.’’

The City of Grand Rapids has recorded 23 homicides so far this year; nearly 70% involved a firearm.

