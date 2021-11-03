Wyoming Police investigating armed robbery at Metro PCS store

Police say four masked suspects entered the store, one of them showing a gun to the clerk.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating a robbery at the Metro PCS store Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred around 7:45 p.m. at the Metro PCS Store in the 4300 block of Clyde Park Avenue SW.

Police say four masked suspects entered the store, one of them showing a gun to the clerk. The suspects were able to obtain an undisclosed amount of property and fled the scene in a vehicle. The clerk was not injured during the robbery.

Shortly after the robbery, the suspect vehicle was spotted by police and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspect vehicle chose not to stop for police and a pursuit ensued. Due to the high rates of speed of the pursuit and the danger posed to innocent motorist, the pursuit was terminated by police.

The suspect vehicle was later located, unoccupied, in the 100 block of 50th Street SW. Information obtained by police resulted in seven juveniles being detained in an apartment.

Police are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

