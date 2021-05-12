Wyoming police investigating robbery at Verizon Wireless

Police say the incident happened around 6:25 p.m. at the Verizon Wireless store at 5811 Byron Center Ave SW.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are searching for the suspects involved in a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store Tuesday evening.

Two males stole an undisclosed amount of cell phones and cash before fleeing in a silver four-door sedan.

The suspects descriptions are listed below:

#1: Black male, approximately 5’8” – 5’11”, unknown age, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black tennis shoes, black baseball hat, blue mask (cloth).

#2: Black male, approximately 5’9” – 5’11”, unknown age, wearing a dark blue zip up hooded sweatshirt with white draw strings, red sweatpants, black/white shoes, black stocking cap, blue cloth mask with surgical mask.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

