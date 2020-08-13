Wyoming police investigating three auto store break-ins this week, believed to be connected

Police believe these break-ins are connected to an August 11 break-in near 28th Street where three cars were stolen.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are seeking the public's help identifying suspects that they believe were involved in three separate auto store break-ins this week.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyoming police officers responded to an alarm at Paris Motors on South Division. Officers found that someone had driven into a door at the auto shop, gaining access but not stealing anything.

Shortly after, officers responded to a similar incident at another auto store near 36th Street and Bryon Center.

Anyone with information on the incidents, or information leading to the identification of the suspects is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

