Wyoming police investigating Wednesday morning credit union robbery

The Wyoming Police Department is investigating a robbery at the ATL Credit Union Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened around 10:20 a.m. at the ATL Credit Union at 841 36th Street SW. The suspect entered the credit union and demanded money from the employee before fleeing on foot with an unknown amount of money.

No weapon was shown or implied during this incident.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his early 40's, around 6 foot tall and slender. He was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

