WYOMING, Mich. - Police in Wyoming say they have made one arrest in an armed robbery investigation, but a second suspect is still unidentified.

The robbery happened on Saturday, March 23 around 3:45 p.m. at the 911 Cash Store, located at 1225 Chicago Dr. SW.

Police say two suspects went into the store -- one had a handgun and the other had a long gun. The two men were able to make it out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money and were last seen running west in the alley behind the store. No one was hurt during the incident.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, an officer made a traffic stop on Burton Street SW, near US-131. During the stop, the officer noticed the driver matched a previous description of one of the suspects.

That officer was able to recover both guns from the incident in the vehicle and arrested the driver for carry a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and issued a warrant for armed robbery, as well at the other charges. The suspect's name is not being released until after his arraignment.

Wyoming Police have not yet located the second suspect in the case. He was described as a Hispanic or light-skinned, black man. During the robbery, police say his face was covered up. He is between the ages of 30 and 40, around 5'8" or 5'10" tall and has an average build. He was last seen wearing a matching brown outfit that police said was "similar to a track suit."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616-530-7366 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

