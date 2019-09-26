WYOMING, Mich. — Two electronic store break-ins happened within 24 hours of each other in Wyoming, and the police said they are "likely related."

Early Wednesday morning Fortitude Computers on 28th Street was robbed, and the next morning, a Verizon store on 28th Street was also robbed. The owner of Fortitude Computers sent us surveillance video of the break-in

Police arrested two juveniles related to the incidents, however, they are still investigating. The department said in a press release that it is "not ready to link these two incidents to other similar incidents in the area over recent weeks."

There has been a total of 18 break-ins at cell phone stores in the Kent and Ottawa counties since August.

Police ask anyone with information about the most recent robberies to call them or Silent Observer.

