Wyoming PD searching for 2 suspects in gas station armed robbery

The two suspects used a firearm to commit the crime and then fled on foot after stealing beer from the store.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for resident's help to identify two suspects in a mid-December armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened on Dec. 18, 2022, at the Citgo gas station on 4405 Division Avenue.

A firearm was used in the crime, but police say no one was injured. The two suspects fled on foot after stealing beer from the store. K-9 tracking was used but the suspects were not found.

The first suspect is being described as a Hispanic man around 5 foot, late teens to early twenties, wearing a blue hat and black coat. See photo below.

The second suspect, also a Hispanic man, stands about 5'2" and is in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a Santa on it and a black hat at the time of the crime. See photo below.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police Investigative Division, Detective Gray at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

