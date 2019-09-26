WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating a possible break-in at a cell phone store.

Authorities got a call around 3:30 a.m. reporting the glass at the store located at 1633 28th St. SW was smashed in. Investigators would not give details on whether anything was stolen from the retailer.

There have been a number of cell phone store break-ins in Kent and Ottawa counties in the last few months. There has been a total of 17 break-ins and multiple agencies have been working to learn whether they are related in anyway.

