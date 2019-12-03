EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman who was being treated in the emergency room of Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital says an X-ray tech molested her under the guise of treatment.

Francisco Muniz, 39, allegedly put his hand on the victim's underwear beneath her hospital gown in July of 2018. The victim alleges that Muniz then penetrated her and stated it would help her with the pain.

The victim says Muniz stopped the assault once she stated her friend would be returning to the room soon.

East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety officers arrested Muniz for the summer incident in late February. Muniz continued working at Blodgett Hospital prior to his arrest, and a second victim alleges that he sexually assaulted her earlier this year.

Muniz is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges. He was released March 6 from Kent County Jail on bond.

If convicted of the most serious charge, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Greenville man faces up to 15 years in prison.

Spectrum Health has not yet returned request for comment.

