Young children home during deadly stabbing, one taken when suspect fled

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More details are shedding light on a deadly stabbing in Olive Township Monday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies were called to the 6200 block of 120th Avenue for reports of a possible assault. Capt. Jacob Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it was a neighbor that called police.

"A caller reported that some children had exited a nearby home and said that there was an assault occurring inside," he said. "We got there, and unfortunately found a 32-year-old female deceased inside the residence from numerous stab wounds."

Capt. Sparks said the children, ages 10, 10, and 7 were home at the time of the assault. They ran to the neighbor's house to call for help and stayed there until deputies arrived on the scene.

According to Capt. Sparks, when they got to the home where the woman was found dead, the 45-year-old male suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle, taking one of the children with him. It's not clear which child this was.

Capt. Sparks said that it was only a short time later that the suspect, who he confirmed to be the husband of the deceased victim, was apprehended by police in the City of Holland with the help of the Holland Department of Public Safety.

"It was good teamwork to get the suspect in custody quickly, and we have a great relationship with other agencies," said Capt. Sparks. "It's a terribly tragic, horrible event, but at this point, the outcome is as good as it could have been."

The child that was in the vehicle was not injured, nor were the other two that were still at the scene, said Capt. Sparks. The suspect, though, did have injuries that he sustained during the assault. He was treated at the hospital and then booked into the Ottawa County Jail.

Capt. Sparks could not confirm what the relationship was between the three children, the victim, and the suspect, but he did say they were a blended family.

"We're still working with Child Protective Services to make sure the children are taken care of going forward," said Capt. Sparks. "The emotional wellbeing of those kids is our main concern, and CPS and our victim advocates are always incredibly helpful."

Capt. Sparks said they are awaiting the results of the victim's post-mortem autopsy, and once the full forensic autopsy has been completed, they'll have more information as far as the suspect's identity and the charges he may face.

Capt. Sparks added that there are many resources for victims of domestic violence in Ottawa County and around West Michigan like Resilience (formerly Center for Women in Transition), and several other agencies provided by the county's Community Mental Health department.

"Please call 911 if it's an immediate situation," said Capt. Sparks, "if it's not, and the person just wants to share some information or wants us to know something about a relationship that's going on and is potentially violent, Silent Observer is a great way to do that."

"The person can remain anonymous, and those tips are followed up on as well," he added.

You can contact Silent Observer by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling (877) 88-SILENT or (877) 887-4536.

