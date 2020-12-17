Young man dies months after being shot on way home from work

Julian Omar Tovar was shot in the area of Crofton Street SW and Roy Ave. SW on July 22nd.

Grand Rapids police say a 19-year-old man who was shot while walking home from work has died.

Julian Omar Tovar was shot in the area of Crofton Street SW and Roy Ave. SW on July 22nd. He never regained consciousness and was hospitalized until he died on Dec. 16th.

Detectives have been investigating the shooting since July and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information may contact the department directly at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

