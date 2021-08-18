Young men hold up Grand Haven T-Mobile; Authorities searching for five suspects

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery at the T-Mobile store Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 604 N. Beacon Boulevard.
Witnesses reported seeing five males, ranging from 16 to 21-years-old enter the store wearing hoods and masks.
One suspect was reported to have had a handgun. The suspects fled the scene with cell phones and tablets.
Grand Haven officers found a black Nissan that they believed was used in the robbery near the intersection of 5th and Adams. Police believe the suspects changed vehicles at that location.
A shelter in place announcement was posted on social media for the neighborhood surrounding 5th and Adams while officers searched the area.
The "all clear" was issued at 4 p.m.
The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.
Anonymous online tips can also be made here.
PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS FROM SECURITY CAMERAS:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.