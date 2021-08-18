Young men hold up Grand Haven T-Mobile; Authorities searching for five suspects

Police say the incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 604 N. Beacon Boulevard.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is investigating an armed robbery at the T-Mobile store Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing five males, ranging from 16 to 21-years-old enter the store wearing hoods and masks.

One suspect was reported to have had a handgun. The suspects fled the scene with cell phones and tablets.

Grand Haven officers found a black Nissan that they believed was used in the robbery near the intersection of 5th and Adams. Police believe the suspects changed vehicles at that location.

A shelter in place announcement was posted on social media for the neighborhood surrounding 5th and Adams while officers searched the area.

The "all clear" was issued at 4 p.m.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

Anonymous online tips can also be made here.

PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS FROM SECURITY CAMERAS:

