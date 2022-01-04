YWCA West Central Michigan sees uptick in child sexual assault forensic medical exams

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and communities around the country will be focusing on awareness, prevention and advocacy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and communities around the country will be focusing on awareness, prevention and advocacy, including here in West Michigan.

The YWCA of West Central Michigan is seeing an uptick in the number of children being examined every year though a forensic medical exam because of sexual assault.

The organization has a nurse examiner program that provides victim-friendly access to survivors of sexual assault of any age and gender.

"We do forensic medical exams with advocacy associated with those exams," said Tom Cottrell, the Chief Programming Officer of YWCA.

On average, they serve 350 sexual assault survivors every year.

"Right now of the 350 exams we do every year, 25% of those are children under the age of 11."

Cottrell says the increase started in 2020 and it has been persistent through 2021 and into 2022.

It's hard to know the impact COVID-19 may have had with families clustered together.

"There's a strong possibility that the lack of freedom within households is somehow contributing to the increased assault of children. It's hard to say at this point," Cottrell said.

This year for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, they partnered with local organizations including The Rapid, Grand Rapids Public Library and bookstores.

"To give out bookmarks that have our helpline on them and they will be able to, in that subtle way, bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness Month," said Breanne Zost, Events Coordinator at the YWCA.

Sexual assault is underreported because there's a stigma around talking and revealing sexual assault.

"For our community to discuss it more openly, for parents to talk to their children, for friends talk to each other, leads to people feeling comfortable coming forward reporting abuse," Cottrell said. "Getting help for themselves, and perhaps getting criminal consequences if that's necessary for whomever the assailant is."

The nurse examiner program is 24/7 and operates all year round for survivors.

The YWCA has a 24-hour confidential helpline at 616-454-9922 (YWCA).

