61-year-old Zeeland man in custody after 2 hit-and-run crashes

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 61-year-old Zeeland man after he was involved in two hit-and-run crashes.

ZEELAND, Mich. — A Zeeland man is in custody after getting into two hit-and-run crashes and later fleeing the scene on foot.

The 61-year-old man man driving a Honda Pilot allegedly failed to stop at a red light going west on I-196 and hit a Jeep heading northbound on Main Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office police report shows the initial crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The crash caused the Jeep to roll over and the 46-year-old driver from Coopersville sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

After the crash, police say that the Honda Pilot drove away and later ran a red light at Byron Road and 84th Avenue, causing a second crash.

The Honda hit a Suburban who was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Zeeland, who was not injured.

Police say the Honda also drove away from the second crash but was only able to drive a little further before the vehicle became disabled.

The 61-year-old man then got out of the car and left the scene of the second crash on foot.

An Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy and his K-9 partner tracked the suspect into the City of Zeeland where he was taken into custody.

The 61-year-old man did not suffer any injuries in either of the crashes, according to the report from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is currently lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.