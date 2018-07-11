GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A veteran Grand Rapids lawyer and a district court judge have been tapped to serve as circuit court judges for Kent County.

Voters on Tuesday elected Curt Benson and Christina Elmore to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Kent County Circuit Court bench.

Benson is a well-known local attorney and law professor with a weekly radio show among his credits. Elmore is a Grand Rapids District Court judge.

Benson and Elmore were the top vote-getters in a field of four candidates. The other candidates were Alida Bryant and Scott A. Noto.

With 32 percent of precincts reporting as of 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Elmore had 83,513 votes and Benson had 82,587 votes, putting them well ahead of the two other candidates.

Benson and Elmore will each serve a six-year term. They will fill two vacancies created with the upcoming retirements of judges Donald A. Johnston and Dennis B. Leiber.

Benson served six years on the Grand Rapids Board of Education. Elmore was appointed to Grand Rapids District Court in February of 2016. She was elected to the position nine months later.

Circuit court judges handle felony cases, child neglect and delinquency cases, family law and civil cases.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM