HOUSTON -- Customers who accidentally received $100 bills instead of $10 bills at a Houston-area ATM machine will get to keep the cash, Bank of America says.

It was overnight Sunday into Monday when deputies in north Harris County saw a crowd gathered around an ATM. Customers told deputies the machine was dispensing $100 bills by mistake.

Deputies blocked off the ATM and cleared the crowd out before notifying the bank of the error.

Bank of America later sent the following statement to KHOU 11:

“This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.”

