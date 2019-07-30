The 13 ON YOUR SIDE team is well aware that when we send a push alert, we’re essentially invading one of the most private places in your life with content we think is important.

In the new 13 ON YOUR SIDE app, you finally get to customize your experience – from the types of stories you prefer to what locations you want in your weather forecast to what notifications appear on your phone’s lock screen. Our aim is to help tailor the news we’re delivering to you to what you’re interested in.

Here’s how it works: Open the 13 OYS app (if you don’t already have it, you can find it in your app store).

DOWNLOAD THE 13 ON YOUR SIDE App here!

WEATHER FORECASTS

Open Weather and tap on the city location icon found below the orange bar part way down the page that says "Explore Radar Map". Then, select “Add Location” and fill out the form that opens. To make your new location the default weather forecast, click the pencil icon found under the location's temperature. And, that's it!

RADAR

There are three radars to choose from, and they are all on the Weather page. The selections are Interactive, Live and Radar Map.

FAVORITE TOPICS AND NOTIFICATIONS

Next, select the topics you want to follow and notifications you want to receive. You will find topics and notification settings in the menu at the top left, by tapping the three-line icon on your screen.

The topics you favorite by tapping on the star by each one will appear at the top of the screen for easy access next time you open the app. For example, if you really like local news, One Good Thing stories, and updates on sports, favorite those topics so you can quickly access these sections, skipping stories you don't want to see.

At the bottom of the topics page, you will find a button to Manage Topic Alerts and Notifications. You can choose to receive notifications on your favorite topics or choose topics that you only care about when there's breaking news.

One thing to note: If the 13 ON YOUR SIDE team thinks there’s something in the community, nation or world that warrants everyone’s attention, we can send that alert to all of our app users.

Here’s a breakdown of the topics:

13 OYS Mornings

Entertainment News

Features

Health

Let’s Eat

Life

Local

Michigan and Marijuana

Money

My West Michigan

Nation World

One Good Thing

Our Michigan Life

Politics

Sports

State

Traffic

Try It Before You Buy It

Verify

Vote

CHANGING ALERTS FOR YOUR FAVORITES

Let's say you signed up for alerts but aren't exactly stoked about the content we're sending you. You can change which alerts you're signed up for at any time by going to back to the settings in the app.

To no longer have a topic appear as a favorite, tap the star to unselect it.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHERE IS THE TRAFFIC MAP?

A link to the live traffic map is right on the homepage below the DISCOVER TOPICS section. It’s called Commuter Outlook.

WHERE CAN I VOTE IN LIVE POLLS?

We often run fun polls and trivia in our live shows. The poll section is right below traffic on the homepage.

WHERE IS THE LIVE NEWSCAST

All videos are found in the Watch section, again the navigation bar to Weather and Watch appears at the bottom of your screen when you scroll DOWN. Once you have the navigation bar, tap Watch. Whenever 13 ON YOUR SIDE has a live program, the live show will be right at the top of the Watch section.

NEED MORE HELP?

If you have more questions, drop us a line at webteam@wzzm13.com -- we're always working to improve. If you're having technical issues with the app, please send us this information:

Make and model of your phone or tablet.

Software version on your device.

When possible, include screenshots that show the issue.

Thanks for downloading our app! We hope you enjoy it.