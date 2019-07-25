GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who fired his attorney mid-trial and gave his own closing argument was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing his wife. Jurors deliberated about an hour before returning Wednesday's verdict.

Nicklas Sheridan, 34, was charged soon after stabbing his 21-year-old wife and the mother of his two children at their Kentwood apartment in Dec. 2017.

He told police it was out of self-defense after his wife, Breann, came at him with a knife. But her multiple stab wounds in the neck and hands compared to his minimal injuries told a different story.

Just before closing arguments, Sheridan asked to get rid of his attorney Jason Jansma - his third attorney in this case - and provide his own closing argument.

"You understand I think you're making a huge mistake?" Paul J. Sullivan, the Kent County Circuit Court Judge said. Sullivan ultimately allowed Sheridan to represent himself.

In his closing argument, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said there was never a question if this was self-defense.

"There was no reason for Breann to die, the only reason was that [Sheridan] wanted her dead, and he was able to do it," Becker said Wednesday.

Becker said Sheridan was a man who demanded control of people and used examples of how he had previously physically and verbally abused his own mother.

In a hard-to-follow closing argument, Sheridan blamed his wife's death on her erratic behavior. He blamed her behavior on an extended menstrual cycle and issues with her thyroid.

"The only question is 'did Breann do this?' If she did, I am innocent," Sheridan told the jury.

Becker said Sheridan deliberately 'cut, stabbed and sliced' Breann after trapping her in a corner.

"He went and got the knife, and he went after her," Becker said.

Becker said Sheridan waited about half an hour before calling police. Instead, he called his mom first and waited for her to arrive at the apartment before calling police. When Kentwood Police arrived at the apartment, they thought they had the wrong house due to lack of emotion from Sheridan, Becker said.

Becker also pointed out that Sheridan's testimony for the jury Wednesday directly contradicted some of his statements to Kentwood Police. He told the jury that his wife had first threatened to kill herself and possibly injured herself with the knife, information that he had never mentioned to police.

"How can you believe a word he said?" Becker asked the jury.

The jury had the choice to convict Sheridan of first- or second-degree murder. He was convicted of first-degree murder just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheridan now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing has been set for Aug. 27.

Editor's Note: The verdict had not come down at the time of the television story.

