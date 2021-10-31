Cuteness Alert: Grand Rapids' 'Corgis in the Park' event draws crowds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Saturday, an army of corgis dressed their best descended on Riverside Park.
The 'Corgis in the Park' event brought corgi owners and enthusiasts from around the state.
There was food, a live DJ, a corgi race and even a costume contest.
All proceeds from the festivities went to Paws with a Cause.
"Overall, it's just to get the corgis together have a good time so that we can raise awareness for Paws with a Cause and just get out and have fun," said Alexis Bolo, a representative for the organization.
Event officials said the pulled the event together in just one month and were overwhelmed with the turnout.
