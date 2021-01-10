CVS Health adds former Michigan top doctor to executive team

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has joined CVS Health weeks after she stepped down as the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has joined CVS Health as the vice president and chief health equity officer. She stepped down as the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan on September 30.

Khaldun will head the charge to create health equity for CVS customers and providers. She will focus on culturally competent care delivery and how to better support underserved communities.

“As a health care innovation company committed to health equity and breaking down barriers that perpetuate health care disparities, Dr. Khaldun joins our team as Chief Health Equity Officer at a critically important time,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and Aetna chief medical officer, whom she will directly report to.

“Her expertise in creating solutions to help improve health outcomes will help us continue addressing health inequities for the customers and communities we serve.”

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian took over the chief medical executive and chief deputy for health position for MDHHS on October 1.

Khaldun lead Michigan’s COVID-19 response, as well as other public health crises. She is credited for the state’s early strategizing against the virus. She was named a member of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force by President Joe Biden.

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Khaldun leaves position

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.