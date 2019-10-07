CALEDONIA, Mich. — It's the ride of a lifetime. Nearly 4,000 miles in 56 days.

Annie Lipsitz and Bob Falkenberg set off on June 3 in Vancouver, Canada, and they will end on July 30 in Jacksonville, Fla.

They are riding to raise money and awareness for Be The Match Foundation.

"Without which, neither one of us would be alive," Lipsitz said Tuesday.

Lipsitz and Falkenberg both battled leukemia and received life-saving transplants, after matching with anonymous donors through the organization's national registry.

Falkenberg received his transplant 10 years ago. To celebrate his decade of good health, he made a pit stop in Caledonia -- where his donor, Jason Rottman lives.

"Jason saved my life," Falkenberg said.

THE TRANSPLANT

Rottman registered to be a donor years ago as a college student at Calvin University.

"If I remember correctly, it was a cheek swab -- and that was it. You're on the registry," Rottman said.

About six years later, he got the call. He was a match.

"It was exciting," Rottman recalled.

Nineteenth months after the transplant, Falkenberg asked if he could try to contact to his anonymous donor. He filled out the paperwork to get in touch with Rottman right before setting out on his first cross country fundraiser bike trip: that one from Boston, Mass., to Key West, Fla.

"The letter [from Rottman] was waiting for me, when I got home," Falkenberg said.

The two have been friends ever since.

HOW 'TEAM LIFEBLOOD 2019' MET

Lipsitz was at the hospital for treatment, when she saw a poster about a cross country bike trip.

"I was like I need to know who those people are," Lipsitz said.

A multi-day bike trip was something Lipsitz had dreamed of before she was diagnosed with cancer at age 27. Now, less than 10 years later she's made it a reality.

After seeing that poster, Lipsitz found the team's Facebook page and messaged one of the cyclists, which happened to be Falkenberg.

Falkenberg and Lipsitz became friends, and once she completed her treatment -- he took her on her first 100-miler.

"I made a commitment when I was going through my treatment," Falkenberg said. "That if I got through it, I would do whatever I could to help people out that were going through the same thing."

THE RIDE

Lipsitz and Falkenberg have been joined by friends and family along their ride. In the days to come, the very doctor who performed their transplants will also join them.

Lipsitz says it's been a challenge at times, especially while traveling through the Cascades in the rain, but it's served as a good reminder.

"I have to kind of make myself remember the hours, days and weeks I spent in a hospital room, and what that was like in contrast to what this is like," she said. "It's not fun to think about, but it does help to remind myself."

"I want other people to have that opportunity," Lipsitz said.

It doesn't have to be a cross country bike trip, Falkenberg says the goal is to show people that life can go on after battling cancer.

"It's really about getting back to what you were doing, enjoying life -- it is possible," he said.

The two are spreading the message everywhere they go.

"A lot of people are still dying because they can't find a match," Falkenberg said. "So, I encourage everybody to get out there and do it."

Falkenberg also says there is only a 30 percent that African American patients will find a match, and even less of a chance for other minorities.

To register to be a donor, visit the foundation's website.

