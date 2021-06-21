Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father's Day

He told police they were on their way to a family vacation.

GAYLORD, Mich. — A car crossed the median on Interstate 75 and struck another vehicle, killing two sisters who traveling behind their father in northern Michigan.

Their father was driving ahead of them and saw the crash Sunday in Otsego County's Bagley Township. He told police they were on their way to a family vacation.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Kaele Polzin and 16-year-old Sara Polzin, both from Richmond in Macomb County.

Police say a woman driving south on I-75 was trying to avoid a crash when her car crossed the median.

