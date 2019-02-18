MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Even after his tragic death, legendary driver Dale Earnhardt still lives on in the memory of all his fans as one of the fierce competitors in the sport.

In 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500; he was 49.

"He didn't take crap from anyone," said fan Barbara Varhola when she celebrated his birthday back in 2015. "It didn't matter if he was racing the more well-known drivers."

Earnhardt won seven Winston Cup titles and one Daytona 500 among other accolades.

On the 18th anniversary of his father's death, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted some rare photos of his dad working on his BGN car in 1984.

"Every year on this day I get to see all kinds of great comments and photos related to dad. They are always nice to see. But especially cool is finding pictures you’ve never seen before, like these," Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

