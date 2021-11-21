Damaging winds possible Sunday evening, NWS says

From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, winds will increase with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Sunday advising that damaging winds may be coming to parts of West Michigan.

From 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., winds will increase with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph. The greatest threat is along the lakeshore, where downed limbs and scattered power outages may be possible. Isolated power outages may also occur in inland areas.

While rain and snow mixes are expected to accompany these winds, the NWS says there will be little to no accumulation.

Ahead of high winds, the NWS is encouraging people to secure outdoor items that may blow away or cause damage, like lawn furniture or garbage cans. It is also recommended to remove overhanging branches and any loose items outside of your home.

