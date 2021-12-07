Dangerous swimming conditions expected Saturday

A beach hazards statement is in effect for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties through Saturday night.

With winds increasing overnight Friday, the National Weather Service says dangerous swimming conditions are headed to West Michigan. A beach hazards statement is in effect for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties through Saturday night.

Large waves and strong currents are expected along the lakeshore all day Saturday, especially north of South Haven. Waves could reach over four feet in height and could be strong enough to sweep people off piers.

The NWS says Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon and Grand Haven State Park are expected to have the most dangerous swimming conditions.

It is encouraged to avoid swimming all day Saturday, and to stay off piers if possible.

