GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

You might have heard it only takes a matter of minutes to get frostbite in weather like we had Wednesday.

But what exactly are the risks of going out in this bitter cold?

An ER doctor at Spectrum Health explained the potential dangers.

“The extreme subzero temperatures along with the wind, set people up for cold exposure and the related injuries that can go along with that,” said Joshua Kooistra, Chief Medical Officer of Delivery System.

The two main ones are frostbite and hypothermia.

“Frostbite and frostnip, which is less severe, are spectrums of illness or injury that affect soft tissues,” Kooistra said. “Your extremities, so your fingers toes, but can be your nose, are the first to get injured when they are exposed to cold. And if extreme, can lead to soft tissue death, even resulting in amputation.”

Hypothermia is another danger, and can occur with or without frostbite.

“Hypothermia is really a lowering of your core temperature," Kooistra said. "So your core body temperature normally is 98.6 degrees, we classify hypothermia anything under 95 degrees.”

In the subzero conditions on Wednesday, it can happen fast.

“If you had wet clothing, didn't have a lot of insulation in this wind, you could be at risk in as little as little as 15 minutes,” Kooistra said.

There are certain symptoms to watch out for.

“If you're seeing reddened skin, that's a deep red and that’s been exposed for 15 to 20 minutes, that's probably the early signs of frostnip and time to go inside," Kooistra said. "Skin that turns white or appears to lose blood supply, that's when we're getting more concerned about frostbite. That should require medical attention.”

Kooistra also explained the warning signs of hypothermia.

“Watch for their ability to shiver, if somebody can still shiver, as long as you bring them inside and get warm, they should be okay," Kooistra said. "If they lose that ability and they’re confused, time to think about calling 911.”

He recommends if you have to venture out, wear multiple layers and limit it to 15 minutes at a time.

