GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM)- Ashleigh Evans is a local blogger and mother of four. On her site, Dash of Evans, you can find delicious recipes, tasty cocktails and more.

Today she will be featuring the following cocktails:

1. Aperol Spritzer - serve in a rocks glass! 2 oz Aperol

6 oz Sparkling Ice in Lemon Lime

Orange Twist 2. Peach Moscow Mule 1.5 oz Peach vodka

Fresh Lime juice

Brooklyn Crafted Mango ginger beer

Garnish with lime wedges and mint 3. Summer Prosecco Citrus Punch 1 bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco

1 cup New Holland Grapefruit or Blueberry Gin (or regular!)

Juice from 1 lemon

1 bottle Sparkling Ice Grapefruit

1/4 cup simple syrup

Garnish: Lemon slices

For more drink ideas, catch her Facebook Live series #SaturdaySips!

