GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM)- Ashleigh Evans is a local blogger and mother of four. On her site, Dash of Evans, you can find delicious recipes, tasty cocktails and more.
Today she will be featuring the following cocktails:
1. Aperol Spritzer - serve in a rocks glass!
- 2 oz Aperol
- 6 oz Sparkling Ice in Lemon Lime
- Orange Twist
2. Peach Moscow Mule
- 1.5 oz Peach vodka
- Fresh Lime juice
- Brooklyn Crafted Mango ginger beer
- Garnish with lime wedges and mint
3. Summer Prosecco Citrus Punch
- 1 bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco
- 1 cup New Holland Grapefruit or Blueberry Gin (or regular!)
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1 bottle Sparkling Ice Grapefruit
- 1/4 cup simple syrup
- Garnish: Lemon slices
For more drink ideas, catch her Facebook Live series #SaturdaySips!
