GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM)- Ashleigh Evans is a local blogger and mother of four. On her site, Dash of Evans, you can find delicious recipes, tasty cocktails and more.

Today she will be featuring the following cocktails:

1. Aperol Spritzer - serve in a rocks glass!
  • 2 oz Aperol
  • 6 oz Sparkling Ice in Lemon Lime
  • Orange Twist

2. Peach Moscow Mule

  • 1.5 oz Peach vodka
  • Fresh Lime juice
  • Brooklyn Crafted Mango ginger beer
  • Garnish with lime wedges and mint

3. Summer Prosecco Citrus Punch

  • 1 bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco
  • 1 cup New Holland Grapefruit or Blueberry Gin (or regular!)
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • 1 bottle Sparkling Ice Grapefruit
  • 1/4 cup simple syrup
  • Garnish: Lemon slices

For more drink ideas, catch her Facebook Live series #SaturdaySips!

