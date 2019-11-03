GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of Pedestrian Safety Week coincides with the start of daylight saving time on Sunday, March 10. The time change is critical for pedestrian safety as roadway users adjust to a shift in daylight hours. Both pedestrians and motorists should take extra caution to be aware of each other and avoid distractions and follow traffic signals.

Officers during this campaign will be on the lookout for violations by drivers that include: speeding, illegal turns, failing to stop at a signal or stop sign before a crosswalk, failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk at a signalized intersection, and blocking a roadway that interferes with the normal flow of traffic.

Officers will also be looking for violations by pedestrians that include: not following traffic control signals, not walking on a sidewalk where provided, not walking facing traffic when on a roadway, and failing to yield to drivers with the right-of-way.

Overtime safety grants have been awarded to law enforcement agencies in three Michigan cities -- Detroit, Kalamazoo, and Warren -- for the week of March 10-16 to help reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities. The Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) has identified these cities as having some of the highest number of pedestrian crashes over a five-year period.

“State, regional, and local organizations are working hard to reduce pedestrian fatalities and injuries in Michigan, but there is still a lot more we can do,” said Michael L. Prince, Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director. “This enforcement period aims to educate community members about the importance of pedestrian safety and the traffic laws designed to protect them.”

Between 2013-2017, crash data for the three Michigan cities show: Detroit with a total of 2,330 pedestrian crashes; Kalamazoo with a total of 264 pedestrian crashes; and Warren with a total of 193 pedestrian crashes..

The enforcement campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.