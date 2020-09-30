Debate was a "low point for America"

Michigan policy expert weighs in on the good, the bad, and the ugly from the first presidential debate.

LANSING, Michigan — In our effort to get good, substantive reaction to the debate, we've enlisted several experts to weigh in. That includes the C-E-O of Public Sector Consultants in Lansing. Julie Metty Bennett had planned on going deep into policy points brought up at the debate. But, when we spoke earlier today... it was clear that the substance of last night's event was... lacking in that area.

"I'm a public policy wonk. So I understand my bar is relatively high for substance. But I think even someone who doesn't follow public policy like I do wanted to hear what each candidate's plan was for improving the quality of life for them and their communities over the next four years. And there just wasn't much to consider. So... it was disappointing. That was my general impression. Instead what we watched was behavior I'd reprimand my daughter for."

Metty Bennett and I do talk - as best we can - about the high points and low points for each candidate. You can see our entire interview on our Youtube page and below:

