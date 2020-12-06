Boaters beware of logs, docks, and trees floating in lakes, and even large chunks of land

Friday a large chunk of land was spotted drifting in Muskegon Lake near the mouth of the Muskegon River.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its partners on the High Water Action Team warn those who recreate on the water to watch out for debris in lakes or rivers or along the shores due to the high water levels.

The warning comes as many areas around Michigan have experienced damaging impacts of record or near-record high water levels that have caused extensive erosion and inundated infrastructure.

Erosion and storms have undermined docks, decks, stairs and trees and washed the debris away from the shoreline.

On inland lakes, high water can inundate marinas, yards or public property, making it difficult to see structures in the water.

“As Michiganders take to the water for recreation, they should use more caution and be aware of dangers that can be lurking in the water, either floating on the surface or submerged by record high water levels,” said Jay Eickholt, EGLE’s Emergency Management Coordinator. “As always, follow all boating regulations and wear life-saving equipment when out on the water. And avoid any debris to protect your watercraft and keep everyone safe.”

Boaters should be aware of any floating items which could damage hulls or engine propellers, or injure anyone who is being towed on flotation devices behind boats.

Friday Norton Shores Police posted on Facebook photos of a large section of dock that was removed from the middle of Mona Lake.

NSPD are asking for help identifying the Mona Lake resident who owns the dock. That person is asked to call NSPD at (231)733-2691.

Also Friday a large chunk of land broke off from along the Muskegon River. The current, waves, and wind pushed the chunk of land out into the east end of Muskegon Lake.

"It's on its way back now," said Nancy Christie of North Muskegon.

Christie first noticed what she calls a new island around 9:00 a.m. Friday.

"It's going at a good clip for an island that's about 40 or 50 feet long," Christie said.

According to EGLE debris that washes up on shore becomes the responsibility of the property owner to properly dispose of.

