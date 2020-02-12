Degage Ministries expecting greater need at this year's Christmas Store

Aidif says many who donated in years past may be the ones in need this year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a year where many have faced financial hardship for the first time in their lives, community help is greatly needed.

"It warms your heart that West Michigan is a place that we want to take care of everyone," says Kristen Aidif, a volunteer with Degage Ministries. "It's even more important this December in 2020 than I think it's been in years."

In October, Degage hosted a coat drive that Aidif says saw 150 more people in need take advantage of it compared to last year. A number she attributes largely to massive job loss during the pandemic.

"A lot of people assume that everybody that comes and takes advantage of the coat sale or the Christmas Store is from the homeless community," says Aidif. "But there's a lot of people that are really just facing some tough financial times right now."

Degage's annual Christmas Store is still a go this year. People will be able to shop through donated items, but with safety precautions in place like required masks and extra sanitizing. Aidif says many who donated in years past may be the ones in need this year, and its never shameful to ask for help.

"All of the agencies, particularly in the Heartside, are really trying to make sure that we are open to spending that time with people," says Aidif. "To be able to educate them on the best spots to get the resources they are looking for."

Degage is taking donations for the Christmas Store through December 9th, both online or through drop offs. Volunteers for the event on December 16 and 17 are still needed as well.

For more information on how to donate or to volunteer, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.