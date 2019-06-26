GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lot of people are canceling trips to the Dominican Republic after a series of tourist deaths linked to the Caribbean nation.

And the airlines are accommodating those requests by refunding tickets or reducing change fees.

The first thing local travel agent Lori Visser recommends is that you hire an agent.

Whether it's her company or another reputable travel agency, she says professionals have a lot more resources to help vacationers pick the safest and best location for an upcoming getaway.

Visser's company is Cruise Planners travel agency.

"I'm a full service, full-time travel agent," Visser said.

She knows how appealing the Dominican Republic is for couples, families and other vacationers.

"There are about 7 million people that travel there every year for vacation," Visser said. "They've got a lot of all inclusives."

Some of her clients are getting concerned after the recent deaths linked to the Dominican Republic.

RELATED: Dominican Republic official downplays recent American tourist deaths

"They want to be comfortable, and they're questioning whether they should go and they just want to be comfortable with where they're going," Visser said.

That's exactly why she encourages everyone to get a travel agent.

"I like to give people a 360-degree view of the issue. You know, the Dominican Republic is a big country," Visser said. "It's about the size of Georgia."

These incidents have happened in various parts of the Dominican Republic.

"It could be similar to something happening in Detroit and then something happening in Kalamazoo," Visser said.

She's not discounting what's been happening there and encourages all travelers to do their due diligence.

"Sometimes people are on vacation, they're relaxed, it's maybe a beautiful place, beautiful weather and they maybe let their guard down a little bit, but you should always be vigilant where you're at," Visser said.

She always encourages her clients to purchase travel insurance which can help you before and during your trip if something doesn't seem right. She also recommends travelers visit the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs website, which has a bunch of travel information and up to date warnings from other countries.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.