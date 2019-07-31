DETROIT — Marianne Williamson has a unique traction in Michigan, and that was evident at Tuesday night’s debate.

Williamson, an author and activist, lived in the Detroit area from 1998 to 2006 when she was a minister of a church in metro Detroit. Now, she is a Democratic candidate for president.

On the first night of the debate, CNN’s moderators asked her a question from a Michigan voter: What will you make sure to do to make sure another Flint Water Crisis doesn’t happen again?

“Flint is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “We have an administration that has gutted the Clean Water Act. We have communities—and particularly communities of color and disadvantaged communities all over this country—that are suffering from environmental injustice.”

Williamson also made her point by making a reference for Detroiters.

“I assure you—I lived in Grosse Pointe—what happened in Flint would not have happened in Grosse Pointe.”

The crowd in Fox Theatre responded with applause and a loud cheer.

“This is a part of the dark underbelly of American society,” she said.

CNN shared the moment here:

Williamson has a draw in Michigan despite polling at or below 1 percent nationally. After the first Democratic debate, Michigan was one of two states where she was Google searched the most.

And after Tuesday night's debate, she was the most searched candidate nationwide. The only state where she didn't top Google searches: Montana.

