Demonstrators gather in downtown Columbus for second straight night to protest death of George Floyd

This comes after Gov. Mike DeWine asked for the protests to be peaceful earlier today.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second straight night, demonstrators gathered in downtown Columbus in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Earlier on Friday, Governor Mike DeWine held an impromptu press conference at the Ohio Statehouse following Thursday's protests in Columbus.

"Protests expressing outrage are not only understandable they are appropriate," DeWine said.

But following protests in Columbus on Thursday evening and more demonstrations planned throughout the state this weekend, DeWine called for any future protests to be peaceful.

"Regardless of the issue, please do so peacefully," DeWine said. "We must not fight violence with more violence."

On Thursday, residents in Columbus flooded the streets of downtown in protest. The crowd could be heard chanting," no justice, no peace, no racist police," as police tried to defuse the situation.

Protesters have gathered at Columbus Division of Police in downtown Columbus - 10TV’s Bryant Somerville is there. Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Friday, May 29, 2020

On Monday, a viral video showed Floyd being arrested by multiple police officers. Despite Floyd pleading, “please, I can’t breathe!”, one officer continued to apply pressure to his neck with his knee, with Floyd eventually losing consciousness and later being pronounced dead.

According to the Minneapolis Police, Floyd was handcuffed and arrested after police were called to respond to a forgery and advised that he was intoxicated. Four police officers have been fired as the result of Floyd's death. One person was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

The reaction to Floyd's death has included protests and riots in Minneapolis and an outpouring of support on social media, where many have spoken out against what they view as a gross abuse of power.