SPRING LAKE, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - Traffic is being diverted on M-104 as four departments respond to a fire.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday crews were dispatched to a fire in a building being demolished in the Village of Spring Lake, the former Braak’s Bakery location. Traffic on M-104 between Jackson and Buchanan streets is being diverted around the block.

Fire departments from Spring Lake, Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and Crockery are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

