Deputies find human remains in mid-Michigan soybean field

MAPLE GROVE, Mich. — Authorities have found human remains in a mid-Michigan soybean field.

Barry County deputies said they found the remains in Maple Grove Township near a missing woman’s car.

Deputies aided by a Michigan State Police helicopter found the car, and police dogs subsequently found the remains.

The remains had not been identified by Wednesday afternoon.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for 41-year-old Rachel Lynn Hazen since she was last seen July 21.

A friend reported her missing five days later. Maple Grove Township is about 15 miles northwest of Flint.

